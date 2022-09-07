'Partey should not play for Ghana' - Arsenal fans protest Black Star's inclusion for Brazil friendly

The injured 29-year-old was included in his country's 29-man squad for their upcoming warm-up matches, a decision most fans disagrees with

Arsenal supporters have castigated the decision by Ghana to name midfielder Thomas Partey in their squad for their upcoming friendly matches later this month.

Despite suffering from a thigh injury, the 29-year-old was listed in the 29-man squad summoned by coach Otto Addo for the matches against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Partey picked up the injury ahead of the Premier League fixture against Fulham, which he ended up missing as Arsenal battled to win 2-1. He subsequently missed the visit of Aston Villa which the Gunners won 2-1 and the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.

His inclusion comes just three days after Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Old Trafford following a run of five straight wins, an outcome the fans felt could have been avoided had the Black Star started in the centre of midfield.

Partey had featured for 90 minutes in the first three matches - the 2-0 season-opening win against Crystal Palace, the 4-2 victory against Leicester City and the 3-0 win away to Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

The move by Addo to have Partey in the squad while in the treatment room has left a cross-section of fans on social media calling for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to restrict the player from linking up with the Black Stars so he can recuperate and get ready for upcoming matches.

"Thomas Partey goes no where he's not fit enough, Ghana should wait for World Cup," Simon Blizz opened the debate on Facebook while Samson John Nicholas opined: "He shouldn't be allowed to go play friendlies that are absolutely pointless.

"The guy can't even stay fit for his club that pays his wages and costs us big time."

"He should sit out and prove to his club that he is serious," wrote Nicolas Lopez while adding: "International friendly doesn’t mean anything compared to what Arsenal are trying to do this year."

Infinity Paulson was cautious should the former Atletico Madrid player be allowed to play for Ghana, he will return with another injury: "After playing international games he'll pick another injury and that's it until the World Cup."

Paulson's sentiments were supported by Sreeji Sreedharan, who said: "Last time he went on International duty, he came back unfit and got injured hence messing up Arsenal's top four chances.

"I would refuse to let him leave and let him recuperate and get proper fit."

Ugo Chukwu called on Ghana to pay Partey's wages if he decides to travel for the two matches and returns to Arsenal injured: "If I were Arsenal, if he accepts and play for Ghana and he got another injury then Ghana FA will be paying him his wages."

Meanwhile, Chigozie Anagara called on Ghana to start planning without Partey especially for the World Cup because of his persistent injuries.

"With his consistent injury record Ghana will do themselves good to plan without him because he gets injured while asleep," explained Anagara, adding: "Truth be said he might not be available for the World Cup based on how he can hardly stay fit for one full month."

Lewee Lewis added: "Arsenal should deny him the chance of playing for Ghana till around October. This guy's absence has costed us a lot starting with loss to Man United the other day."

Lewis continued: "He should concentrate on getting back to full fitness and playing for the club that does pay his wages."

Suzgo Mtonga said he will stand with Arsenal if they go ahead and deny Partey the chance to face Brazil.

"This the only time I would agree with a club to deny a player international games," Mtonga said adding: "He is injured, at that time he will be in recovery, why go play a meaningless friendly that could risk his payers season and also the World Cup?

"Let him recover fully and let someone manage his fitness better. If it means him featuring for 70 minutes per game then let it be that way."

Meanwhile, this particular fan, Godspower Daka, defended Ghana's decision, insisting Partey has a duty to fulfil for the country.

"Ghana has done nothing wrong. He is a Ghanaian and has a duty to perform for his country," Daka said while adding: "His country is the reason why he is going to play at the World Cup."

The Black Stars will face the Selecao at Stade Oceane in France on September 23 before they travel to Spain to take on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco on September 27.