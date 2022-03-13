Partey scores second Premier League goal of the season as Arsenal beat Leicester City

Arsenal star Thomas Partey scored his second Premier League goal of the season in their 2-0 triumph over Leicester City on Sunday.

Partey, who was named the best Arsenal player for the month of February, connected with Gabriel Martinelli’s corner-kick with his header in the 12th minute.

The first-half opener inspired Mikel Arteta's side to their fifth straight win in the English top-flight with Alexandre Lacazette scoring from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Partey's header was deflected by Caglar Soyuncu's hand in the 18-yard box.

The Ghana international who played the duration of the match, also came close to scoring a brace in the opening 45 minutes but his curling shot hit the crossbar.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, opened his league goal account against Aston Villa in October and he currently has a tally of two goals and an assist in 21 Premier League appearances so far.

Sunday’s goal came as a relief for the 28-year-old who Arteta recently praised for improving his scoring skills.

“He is practising and some of the goals he scores in training you would be amazed! You won’t believe me probably, so you will have to see one of those soon going into the net,” Arteta said before their 2-0 win over Watford.

Sunday's victory boosted Arsenal's push to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League as they are now fourth on the league table with 51 points after 26 games.

Leicester City, on the other hand, had Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho Senegal's Nampalys Mendy in their starting XI but they were replaced in the second half by Patson Daka and Wilfred Ndidi, respectively.

The defeat saw Brendan Rodgers' side drop to 12th in the table, level on 33 points with Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.