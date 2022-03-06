Partey's Ghana Independence Day bliss: Arsenal star has fans buzzing

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put up a brilliant display as Arsenal handed Watford a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing on Ghana’s Independence Day, the 28-year-old was spectacular in midfield as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted to ensure all three points for the Gunners.

🇬🇭 Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs Watford:



Most passes (69)

Most duels won (8)

Most take-ons (3)

Most aerial duels won (3)



Complete display 🔋⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UrTBfA3BgK — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 6, 2022

Thomas Teye Partey at HT

- Completed most passes in the game

- Completed 5 out of his 6 long pass attempts

- Won all 3 ground duels

- 1 key pass

Cooking on his country's birthday. Love to see it#GhanaAt65 pic.twitter.com/1YXu7HEU4D — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) March 6, 2022

Even before kick-off, the stakes were high for Partey as the match coincided with Ghana’s National Independence Day.

Partey goal from distance for Independence Day, that’s all I need now. — D² (@dsarks_99) March 6, 2022

Only thing I need is a Partey goal to sprinkle this Independence Day — Intanationa Zesser Kuffour 🇬🇭 🟨⬛️🟩 (@Scottied25_) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey goal and 3 points today for the Arsenal on Independence Day is all I’m asking for 🇬🇭. pic.twitter.com/LpmfnSkjZJ — k gyesi (@_gyesi) March 6, 2022

Although he did not score, for these fans, the former Atletico Madrid man still showed excellence on the day.

Arsenal win into Top 4, Partey masterclass on Ghana's 65th Independence day 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 — Fifth Emperor of The South (@SolaceExcursion) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey appreciation tweet and a happy independence day Ghana. pic.twitter.com/k3YNpZJ6BS — Arsenal Kenya Supporters Club (@ArsenalKenya_AK) March 6, 2022

With three points, Arsenal and Partey have taken a big step on the league table, making an entry into the top four and with a chance of securing Champions League football next season.

Arteta has arrived at a Partey role for the long term. When he gets that CM with the mobility and legs to play that role Xhaka currently plays, it’s game over for the majority of the league. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) March 6, 2022

Great win for Arsenal, Top 4 here we come, kudos to Arteta the best manager in England, and to all my players, Saka, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli to mention but few. pic.twitter.com/DVTff88OG4 — Peter Adekanye (@peter_adekanye) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey is just gliding about beautifully and effortlessly keeping us ticking in the middle. A really good footballer. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey won more duels (8), completed more take-ons (3) and won more aerial duels (3) than any other Arsenal player against Watford.



He also completed the most passes on the pitch (69). Nice. 💪



Arteta Xhaka Saka Martinelli Odegaard Ramsdale Tierney Gunners Cedric pic.twitter.com/NMVlI1n8CX — Michael OlanrewajuⓂ️ (@I_am_Michael9) March 6, 2022

But it was not all praise for Partey as some fans chose to make fun of his constant failed attempts to find the target from long range.

The goal post when Partey shoots at goal. pic.twitter.com/y2OjYZox59 — Thoya William ™ (@william_thoya) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey when he hears the fans say “SHOOooOOOT” knowing full well he isn’t scoring 😭 pic.twitter.com/q3agIaTskW — JEM (@OfficialWOLFE3Y) March 6, 2022

Thomas Partey has now had 50 shots from outside the penalty area for Arsenal in the Premier League. No goals. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) March 6, 2022

Do you think Arsenal can maintain their top-four spot to earn Champions League qualification at the end of the season?

What was your take of Partey’s performance on the day?

Again, do you think the Ghanaian should give up efforts to score from outside the box? Let us know in the comments.