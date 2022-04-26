‘Partey running on treadmill?’ – Arsenal fans sent into frenzy as Ghana star shares major update
Arsenal fans have been sent into a frenzy after midfielder Thomas Partey posted a video of himself running on the treadmill two weeks after reportedly being ruled out for the season.
The 28-year-old Ghana international picked a thigh injury during the Gunners’ 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 and he has gone ahead to miss four matches – the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, the 1-0 defeat against Southampton, the 4-2 win against Chelsea and the 3-1 victory against Manchester United.
The injury left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitting the Black Stars had played his last game for the Gunners until next season.
“The news that we got after having another assessment was not great,” said the Gunners boss. “It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see.
“He is trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.”
Partey has now posted a video of him running on a treadmill which has left Arsenal fans discussing his availability for the remaining five matches – against West Ham United, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and their last fixture against Everton.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Partey’s post on Instagram.
Another set up of supporters have kept their fingers crossed hoping Partey will be available for the North London derby against Spurs on May 12.
Meanwhile, another fan has opined despite his imminent return from injury, that Arsenal must go for a good replacement for the player ahead of next season.
Would you love to see the Black Star in action before the end of the season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.