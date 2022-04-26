‘Partey running on treadmill?’ – Arsenal fans sent into frenzy as Ghana star shares major update

Arsenal fans have been sent into a frenzy after midfielder Thomas Partey posted a video of himself running on the treadmill two weeks after reportedly being ruled out for the season.

The 28-year-old Ghana international picked a thigh injury during the Gunners’ 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 and he has gone ahead to miss four matches – the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, the 1-0 defeat against Southampton, the 4-2 win against Chelsea and the 3-1 victory against Manchester United.

The injury left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitting the Black Stars had played his last game for the Gunners until next season.

“The news that we got after having another assessment was not great,” said the Gunners boss. “It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see.

“He is trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.”

Partey has now posted a video of him running on a treadmill which has left Arsenal fans discussing his availability for the remaining five matches – against West Ham United, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and their last fixture against Everton.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Partey’s post on Instagram.

Thomas Partey running on a treadmill 😳 is he on his way back???? — Diamond Gooner (@Arsenal_myview) April 25, 2022

I have a feeling, based on zero factual evidence, that Thomas Partey will be back for the West Ham game. — 👑 (@HobbsAFC) April 25, 2022

Imagine having a fit Thomas Partey for the last 5 games. I’d have been singing the champions league anthem by nowpic.twitter.com/26BKjY175q — GHANA GUNNER 🇬🇭🔴⚪ (@AFC_Fazeel) April 25, 2022

Thomas Partey back on the running machine after his thigh injury. #AFC pic.twitter.com/HJuHiuGQBX — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) April 25, 2022

There are chances Thomas Partey may return for the West Ham match on Sunday.Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule to return to Arsenal from injury. He is recovering faster than the club expected.#COYG pic.twitter.com/WhnkYewiHE — 49undefeated_49⚪ (@49undefeated_49) April 26, 2022

I just saw @Thomaspartey22 running on a thread Mill on Facebook..he looks like he might make it back before the season ends...I really wish he would.. #Arsenal #Gonners #COYG — Jebbahumphrey (@Jebba2nice) April 25, 2022

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, who some feared had been ruled out for the season, is working hard to return to the team ahead of schedule. — DR. P3KY33 (@Dr_P3ky33) April 25, 2022

Thomas Partey back early after we beat Chelsea and United without him? pic.twitter.com/6Yx1czRGw4 — Phelo1886 (@Phelo1886) April 25, 2022

Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule to return to Arsenal from injury. He is recovering faster than the club expected.

[@LinkUpArsenal] — Tino (@t_tiino_) April 25, 2022

If Thomas partey comes back that's a game changer I can't lie — Fuad (@Fuadnehemen) April 25, 2022

Thomas Partey A.K.A “the glue” hits the gym listening to KILLA BLAKO on the road to recovery 💪🏾🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/o2W8MivtUh — Mei_Kudi™️ (@Mei_Kudi) April 19, 2022

Thomas Partey almost ready. I hope he makes it on time. pic.twitter.com/P8WuXXqvhQ — 🌶🌶🌶 (@sakafanbase) April 25, 2022

Sweet, Thomas Partey might be back sooner. That’s some good news. 🙂 — Phil (@PhilMPayton) April 25, 2022

Looks like Thomas Partey is doing fine pic.twitter.com/NDoYMrCf1w — JOBU (@ItsJobu) April 25, 2022

Another set up of supporters have kept their fingers crossed hoping Partey will be available for the North London derby against Spurs on May 12.

I’m hearing Thomas Partey might be back for the spurs game 😮



How true is this @bhavss14 ? — B I G WES (@Whoiswespee) April 25, 2022

Would be lovely if Thomas Partey was fit for spurs, basically 3 weeks away…🤞🏽 — SR (@BustineCider) April 24, 2022

Injured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has posted a video on his Instagram of him running on a treadmill. Hopefully, he is back before the north London derby 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Fu7asW1KRm — Aaron Catterson-Reid (@ReidTheGame) April 25, 2022

Dear Thomas partey, just come back for the NLD, that's all i ask. pic.twitter.com/kr4wb2dNiL — KYSO🤙 (@manlikekyso) April 25, 2022

Roumour has it that Thomas Partey will be fit for the Spuds game….That’ll be a bonus !🔴⚪️ — Stansted Steve (@StanstedSteve65) April 22, 2022

Thomas Partey may be way ahead of schedule on his road to recovery, but we still shouldn’t rush him back prematurely. We have enough quality to beat West Ham’s B team and Leeds without him. Get him fighting fit for Spurs and don’t unnecessarily risk him any sooner. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) April 25, 2022

Just saw Thomas Partey running on a treadmill. I guess his looking forward to running at the White Hart Lane on 12th May. — Gbliss Tare Grant (@GrantGbliss) April 25, 2022

Thomas Partey could be back for the NLD pic.twitter.com/ytizo7N6SE — LJRC (@LiamCrook1) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan has opined despite his imminent return from injury, that Arsenal must go for a good replacement for the player ahead of next season.

As much as I like Thomas Partey, long term we may need to replace him. He’s way too injury prone, and I think Sambi is just too raw to replace what Partey does for us in that single pivot role. I hope he stops getting injured, but if not he may be replaced — Dami (@DA_Adigun) April 26, 2022

Thomas Partey's injury is ridiculously vague he's cycling and jogging like an Olympian. — Raj (@Drunken_Gunner) April 25, 2022

#ARS Thomas Partey running on a treadmill per his IG. Good sign in that he's progressing but this still doesn't tell us much in terms of return timeline. Key will be when he progresses to higher load activities on the hip flexor/quad (sprint, kicking, multi-directional) https://t.co/PhjyhbQVeg — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) April 25, 2022

At Arsenal, Thomas Partey seems to have unlocked a trait of quickly recovering from injuries. pic.twitter.com/b5oGAH6eYa — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 25, 2022

