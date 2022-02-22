Partey is one of the candidates to be next Arsenal captain after Aubameyang exit - Bent

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Ghana international Thomas Partey is among the top four candidates who should be considered for the club captaincy.

The role fell vacant after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit to Barcelona in the last transfer window. Alexandre Lacazette took the armband until the end of the season, and the former striker believes he might as well retain it if he extends his contract with the North Londoners.

Kieran Tierney and Ben White complete the list for the now 38-year-old former England striker.

"If Lacazette signs a new contract and stays, then he has to have the armband," Bent said as quoted by HITC.

"Even if he doesn’t play as much. I think as club captain, he looks like a proper leader. The players look like they enjoy playing with Lacazette as well.

"[Martin] Odegaard, I like him. But is he the most vocal? I am not quite sure. That’s the problem with Arsenal.

"Then you start looking around the Arsenal dressing room. Thomas Partey, if he can stay fit, potentially. Ben White would be the one or Tierney. There would be a couple before Odegaard."

Before leaving the Gunners for Barca, Aubameyang was stripped of the role after a disciplinary breach, the same as Granit Xhaka. The latter managed to mend the fences and is still a vital player in the Mikel Arteta team.

The former English champions are aiming at finishing in the top four positions and make a return to the Champions League. They are currently placed sixth on the table with 42 points after playing 23 matches, managing 13 wins, three draws, and seven losses.

Manchester United, who are currently fourth with 46 points, have played 26 games winning 13 of those, drawing seven and losing six.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are the three teams occupying the top positions.