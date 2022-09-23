Arsenal fans online expressed their worry and disappointment after Thomas Partey picked up an injury during the warm up before Ghana’s friendly match against Brazil on Friday.
In what looked like a knock, the Arsenal midfielder, who was set to start the high-profile encounter, had to pull out of the starting XI and was replaced by Baba Iddrisu, leaving Gunners fans worried given the player returned from injury last week while their team face Tottenham Hotspur in their next match.
I just hope that's Partey faking an Injury so he doesn't risk himself in a meaningless friendly ahead of North London Derby— Santi™ (@PeakSanti) September 23, 2022
Partey injured and Richarlison having the time of his life just before NLD pic.twitter.com/xWK5o39hye— Ghana Gunner (@AFC_Fazeel) September 23, 2022
I still can’t believe that Thomas Partey is a key player to both Club and country. Whenever he’s out, the club and Country struggles. Disgusting! Nkwasiasem sei.— KELLY (@Donnarthur_) September 23, 2022
If we don't have Partey against Sp*rs, I will cry😭 pic.twitter.com/UUcnHvcSWT— UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) September 23, 2022
Thomas Partey picked up a knock in warmup for the Brazil game and has been replaced in the XI by Baba Iddrisu. 😭— WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 23, 2022
"Thomas Partey Injured during warm up against Brazil"— Enrana (@IThink55) September 23, 2022
Mikel Arteta to Ghana's coach😂 pic.twitter.com/IqqX2taX3H
I'm hearing Thomas Partey has picked up a knock 🤔 😐. pic.twitter.com/q6RkzQACKJ— PotterBall (@Grahampoterball) September 23, 2022
Whenever we need Thomas Partey in Big games like this, then he gets injured all of a sudden. I’m giving up on this guy.— KELLY (@Donnarthur_) September 23, 2022
After going down 3-0 courtesy of goals from Marquinhos and Richarlison in the first half, Ghana upped the ante after the break to avoid conceding further goals and should have pulled one back had Andre Ayew’s header not hit the crossbar.
Very good 2nd half for Ghana 👍— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 23, 2022
Brazil couldn't win both halves against Ghana, we will clearly win the World Cup.— Twilight🇬🇭🏴☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 23, 2022
Brazil won the first half. Ghana won the second half.— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 23, 2022
Lets laugh at Neymar and Vinicius for not being able to score Ghana 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 23, 2022
However, some fans did not see anything positive from Ghana's display.
I hear say Brazil dey cook Ghana same way them dey cook their jollof. 😭😂😂— LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) September 23, 2022
Ghana has proven themselves useless after making Nigeria useless some few months ago.— Unruly King 👑 (@unrulyking00) September 23, 2022
Me watching Ghana VS Brazil 😭😭😭😭😭#BRAGHA pic.twitter.com/ysoCZR0dg0— SPYDEE (@i_wahabs) September 23, 2022
Ronaldo and Portugal against this Ghana defense ??? I’m laughing in advance— KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) September 23, 2022
Next year by this time ..the world ranking Ghana go dey like 100th position...— Ama Judith (@ama_serwaaa) September 23, 2022
Ghana's change in fortunes came about after coach Otto Addo went for a back five which nullified Brazil’s threat, especially from wide areas, with the Samba Boys having little room to cause further damage.
Ghana will take on Nicaragua, ranked 139th in the world, in their next friendly match at the Francisco Artes Carrasco Stadium in Lorca, Spain on September 27.