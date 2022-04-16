Partey cries and Nketiah laments: Arsenal fans bemoan Premier League loss to Southampton

Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday got a lot of African fans talking after the club missed an opportunity to boost their chances of finishing the season among the top four.

After fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, The Gunners, tied on points with fifth-spotted Manchester United and three points behind Spurs, stand a chance of making an entry into the top four.

It was, however, not to be for Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend, as they were undone by Jan Bednarek’s 44th-minute strike in the matchday 33 fixture away at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Arsenal has a way of disgracing their fans when it matters most. That team is a disgrace to the round leather game. — in case Jack do his shii again.eth (@incaseJackstrik) April 16, 2022

After watching Spurs lose, can’t believe United and Arsenal can’t take advantage. One is playing against the bottom placed team, the other against a team that conceded 6 goals last weekend. Unbelievably hopeless! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 16, 2022

If Arsenal want to hold on to their slim advantage in the 4th place race, they'll have to beat Chelsea on Wednesday. At Stamford Bridge. — Colin NOT Collins 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@ColinUdoh) April 16, 2022

Nobody:



Arsenal: "On Europa League We Stand!" — Chuba Ugwu (@Chonsyy) April 16, 2022

On the day, Arsenal were without Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey who is out injured and faces uncertainty in his bid to recover in time to help the club’s quest for a top-four finish.

For some fans, the former Atletico Madrid man’s absence makes such a difference.

Arteta’s system is 90% Partey. — natty (@nathiscorrupted) April 16, 2022

Partey absence has been felt — Ovie. (@ovizzyy) April 16, 2022

As Partey and Tierney dier. If we draw one saf we try https://t.co/C2dIOV9YTL — OB💥 (@KwadwoOwiredu) April 16, 2022

Leading the attack for The Gunners was England youth striker Edward Nketiah, who has recently been rumoured to be considering a switch of international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The forward didn't enhance in reputation against The Saints.

The players the FA dey try convince make dem come play give Ghana no, Nketiah dey mong??? — Kwame Idan Raul (@Kwameidan) April 16, 2022

Whatever Nketiah is holding on Arteta must be so bad... #Arsenal — Steve Joe, First of his Name ☢ (@Joeklaet) April 16, 2022

Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette trying so secure champions league football? Might as well have my Dad and Helloson tv up front! — G Milli 🇨🇩 (@Dongo_19) April 16, 2022

See nothing at Arsenal irritates me better than seeing Nketiah as CF except it is not carling cup — AKINLOLU. (@Akinlxlx) April 16, 2022

