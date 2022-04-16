Partey cries and Nketiah laments: Arsenal fans bemoan Premier League loss to Southampton
Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday got a lot of African fans talking after the club missed an opportunity to boost their chances of finishing the season among the top four.
After fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, The Gunners, tied on points with fifth-spotted Manchester United and three points behind Spurs, stand a chance of making an entry into the top four.
Editors' Picks
- Klopp hails Mane the Machine…and African fans agree
- Mane the magnificent: Liverpool's Senegalese star sees off Manchester City to secure FA Cup final spot
- Hudson-Odoi ‘passes first Ghana test’ with Daddy Lumba dance
- Finidi George: Nigeria & Ajax legend reveals why he was never named African Player of the Year
It was, however, not to be for Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend, as they were undone by Jan Bednarek’s 44th-minute strike in the matchday 33 fixture away at St. Mary’s Stadium.
On the day, Arsenal were without Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey who is out injured and faces uncertainty in his bid to recover in time to help the club’s quest for a top-four finish.
For some fans, the former Atletico Madrid man’s absence makes such a difference.
Leading the attack for The Gunners was England youth striker Edward Nketiah, who has recently been rumoured to be considering a switch of international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The forward didn't enhance in reputation against The Saints.
Do you think Arsenal stand a chance of finishing among the top four?
How do you think they will fare without Partey?
And do you think Nketiah has what it takes to power the side to a Champions League place?
Let us know in the comments.