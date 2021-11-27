Partey and Aubameyang feature as Arsenal account for Newcastle United to achieve new landmark

Ghana ace Thomas Partey and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were in action as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 in Premier League football on Saturday, to make it seven consecutive competitive games without conceding a single goal against the same team, their first time achieving the feat.



England winger of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka and substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored two second-half goals to seal three points in the matchday 13 home fixture at Emirates Stadium.



The win has taken the Gunners to fifth on the league table while the matchday opponents continue to languish at the bottom of the table.



Aubameyang and Partey, who both started the game, were replaced in the 76th and 85th minute, respectively.



Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny replaced the Ghanaian for the final five minutes but team-mate and Cote d’Ivoire winger Nicolas Pepe watched the entire match from the bench.



Arsenal came into Saturday’s fixture having never lost a Premier League home game against a side starting the day bottom of the table.



After a goalless first half, Saka broke the deadlock for the hosts, receiving a through-ball from Nuno Tavares to slot home beyond goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.



The England youngster has netted two or assisted a goal in each of his three Premier League games versus Newcastle, each match taking place at the Emirates Stadium.



Remarkably, Arsenal have scored the opener in their last 17 league fixtures against Newcastle, the longest run of one team scoring first against another in the competition's history.



Ten minutes after the opener, Martinelli, having replaced injured Saka two minutes earlier, made it 2-0 with just his second touch of the game from a Takehiro Tomiyasu assist to extend their lead.



The Brazilian registered just his second league home goal and his first since scoring against Sheffield United in January.



The win marks Mikel Arteta’s side’s return to winning ways following a heavy 4-0 loss to Liverpool in their last match.



The Gunners will hope to make it two wins in a row when they play as guests of Manchester United in their next fixture.