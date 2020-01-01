Partey: Atletico Madrid midfielder's father ready to support son's transfer decision

The Ghanaian midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano

Jacob Partey, the father of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas, has stated he will accept whatever decision his son makes on his future at the club.

The 26-year-old is one of the most-talked-about players in the transfer rumour mill, with a host of clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich all linked with secure his services.

Arsenal, however, have reportedly been the most interested party, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen the midfield at the Emirates Stadium in a bid to be back as serious Premier League title contenders, something that has eluded them in recent years.

Partey reportedly has a release clause in his current contract set at €50 million which runs until 2023.

"My son’s current club Atletico Madrid has a release clause in Partey’s deal. This means that any club which shows interest in signing him must meet those demands," Jacob Partey told Kumasi-based radio station, Silver FM.

"So any team which meets Atletico’s demand will be able to sign my son and not specifically Arsenal as rumoured in a section of the media.

"I always call my son and he is of age to decide on a move…I am ready to support his decision."

Jacob, however, earlier confirmed that Arsenal were in talks with Thomas, asserting that such a move would be good for the huge Gunners support base in his home country.

"I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true," Jacob told Tru FM.

"He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

"If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."

Partey has made 35 competitive appearances for Atletico Madrid this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Los Rojiblancos resume La Liga action after three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.