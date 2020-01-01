Partey: Atletico Madrid midfielder returns from two-month Twitter break

The 26-year old Ghana international is back to using the platform having been inactive since January

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has announced his return to Twitter after his inactivity on the social media platform for two months.

The Ghana international - who has a Twitter following of more than 87,000 last posted on January 17, 2020, when he shared pictures of a training session via his Instagram account.

He has been using the latter platform to communicate and engage with followers since then.

Hey Twitter, I am back 👋 — Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) March 18, 2020

"Hey Twitter, I am back," Partey posted.

The 26-year old has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid this season, clocking almost 3,000 minutes of competitive action as Los Rojiblancos sit sixth in La Liga, two points away from the top four.

They also famously knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League with a 4-2 aggregate victory recently.

Partey’s involvement on the pitch has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic which has shutdown football activities.