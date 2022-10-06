Partey: Arteta hints Ghana star should play in Europa League despite Liverpool game this weekend

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted Thomas Partey will not be rested against Bodo/Glimt ahead of the Liverpool fixture this weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Ghana international recovered on time to play last weekend's North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur. He opened the scoring at the Emirates as the Gunners claimed a convincing 3-1 win over their bitter rivals.

With his injury record not favourable, some supporters may have liked to see the 29-year-old rested on Thursday night in the Europa League assignment against Bodo/Glimt ahead of Liverpool's visit on Sunday in Premier League duty.

However, Arteta has hinted it might not be the case as he wants the bulky Black Star to have regular game time.

WHAT WAS SAID: "[Partey] hasn’t had the consistency over the past few months, obviously with the injuries he’s been through," Arteta said as quoted by the Arsenal website. "He’s been in and out and he did it – a big performance like that [against Tottenham].

"He contributed to the team in an exceptional way and we are really happy with his performance. He’s looking fine. He needs to play regularly and find consistency at that level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners are enjoying a solid start in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign and have won seven of their eight games. Sunday's visit of Liverpool will be a massive test for Arteta and his charges and the Spanish tactician hopes Partey - and his best players, are fully fit to push for maximum points at home.

DID YOU KNOW: Partey has played five Premier League matches this term and his strike against Spurs was his first this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARTEY: The former Atletico Madrid midfielder might get minutes on Thursday night in preparation for the top-tier assignment against the Reds.