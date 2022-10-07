Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit calls on the club to get a backup for Thomas Partey when the transfer window opens in January.

Partey needs a competitor

Elneny not convincing enough

Ghana star injury prone

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Ghana midfielder has struggled with injuries since sealing a long-term contract from Atletico Madrid to the Gunners on October 5, 2020.

Last season, he picked up an injury during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace and he went ahead to miss the last nine top-flight matches. In the process, Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot.

This season, he has already missed three matches owing to injury. He missed the 2-1 win against Fulham, the 2-1 victory against Aston Villa and the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

His injury concerns have caught the attention of Petit, who believes Arsenal will need reinforcements in his position when the transfer window opens in January.

WHAT DID PETIT SAY? "I’ve been very impressed by Grant [Xhaka] and Partey this season, they bossed the midfield against Spurs. But they can’t do it on their own," he told Compare.bet.

"Especially if there are injuries. Arsenal need another holding midfielder. I’m not convinced by the other options, like Elneny. In the next transfer window, they should definitely be active in looking for another midfielder."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When fit and available, Partey has been a key figure for Arsenal in this campaign. For example, Arsenal are yet to lose a match in which he featured.

His display against Brentford after returning from injury, saw the Gunners cruise to a 3-0 away win and he was in top form as Arsenal dispatched North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.

He scored in the fixture, his first goal of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARTEY? After missing Arsenal's 3-0 Europa League victory against Bodo/Glimt, Partey will hope to get a starting role when Arsenal host Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.