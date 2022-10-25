Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG will advance to the Champions League knockout rounds with a win over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.

PSG will host Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, aiming to extend their lead at the top of Group H.

The reverse fixture between these two sides was a fairly one-sided affair, and considering their dominance at the Parc des Princes, the visitors could well be primed for another crushing defeat.

PSG are sitting atop of their UCL group but only on goal difference, with an in-from Benfica side right behind them. Christophe Galtier's have been unable to break down the Portuguese giants over two group games, held to a 1-1 stalemate despite grabbing the lead in each.



The Parisians are still unbeaten across all competitions this season, and eased past Ajaccio by a 3-0 margin in Ligue 1 last time out with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace while Lionel Messi also got on the scoresheet.

Maccabi Haifa, meanwhile, proved they are no pushovers and stunned Juventus 2-0 in their last European game. They were the dominant team throughout the game, with Omer Atzili's first-half brace enough to secure the historic triumph. PSG are a whole different level on paper, though, and are overwhelming favourites ahead of this match.

Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa predicted line-ups

PSG XI (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Maccabi Haifa XI (4-2-3-1): Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot

Paris St. Germain vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE updates

Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifa's next UEFA Champions League fixtures

After facing Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, the Parisians will travel to Turin to face Serie A's fallen powerhouse Juventus, where can't afford to put their foot off the gas as they aim to solidify their position as group winners, with Benfica hot on their tails for the coveted top-berth.

Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa will play hosts to rampant Benfica side on 3rd November, as they hope to pip Juventus to the third spot and Europa League qualification.