'Panic over' - Newcastle forward Wilson has tooth fixed after nearly losing it vs Arsenal

Callum Wilson has delivered an update on losing a tooth during Newcastle's Premier League win over Arsenal on Monday, with the Magpies forward saying it is "panic over" after he had the problem fixed.

The attacker was seen undergoing medical attention for what appeared to be his front tooth dangling loosely from his gums during a 2-0 victory over the Gunners.

But his smile has been sorted in quick time, with the England forward taking to social media to show that he is in good spirits.

What happened to Wilson?

Footage captured at the game showed Wilson apparently missing a tooth that had been knocked loose near the front of his mouth.

The injury looked like it might take more than a quick cosmetic fix to solve.

But Newcastle handed fans a positive update on Tuesday when they showed a smiling Wilson with the damage repaired.

What does Newcastle's result mean?

Arguably serving up their best performance of the Howe era, the Magpies' win over the Gunners solidified their challenge for a top-half finish in the Premier League - a far cry from their form at the start of the season.

It also meant that Arsenal missed out on the chance to leapfrog Tottenham back into the top four and confirmed Chelsea for Champions League football next season.

Newcastle play Burnley on the final day of the Premier League season, with the Clarets aiming to seal Premier League survival.

