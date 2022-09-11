Pacific FC vs Atletico Ottawa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian encounter is set to take place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Pacific FC welcome Atletico Ottawa to meet them in a vital encounter.

The league is entering the last stages of the campaign, and there's still plenty at stake for several of its bigger sides.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Pacific vs Atletico date & kick-off time

Game: Pacific FC vs Atletico Ottawa Date: September 11, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Pacific vs Atletico on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport App

Pacific squad & team news

There's still plenty at stake for Pacific as they prepare to welcome the league leaders to town. Perched fifth in the table, they are just outside the top four.

Victory would see them vault into the business end of the campaign, giving them every motivation to ensure this will be a fearsome contest.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irving, Gazdov Defenders Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić Midfielders Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint Forwards Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown

Atletico squad and team news

Top of the table and looking to cement their hold on the summit, Ottawa have been the standout performer this season in the Canadian Premier League.

Victory here would move them four points clear - and that is a gap they would be delighted to hold if they can nab it.