Ozil's agent reveals that midfielder intends to see out Arsenal deal

The Gunners midfielder has been linked with a move away, with Fenerbahce among those said to be interested

Mesut Ozil's agent says that the midfielder fully intends to see out the remainder of his current deal with Arsenal.

The German star originally signed his current deal in January 2018, making him the club's best-paid player.

His deal is set to expire after the 2020-21 season and, with that contract winding down, Ozil has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Fenerbahce are said to be one of the teams interested in acquiring Ozil's services, and the midfielder has also been linked to Inter, AC Milan and clubs in China.

But his agent says that Ozil does not intend to leave, as he will stay at Arsenal to complete the final year of his reported £350,000-per-week ($430,000) contract.

"Mesut has a one-year contract. There will be no change in this regard," agent Erkut Sogut told beIN Sports.

"So what happens next, time will show. Mesut will be 32 years old and will have a few more years in his career.

"Mesut and his family will make a decision. It will be the best of all.

"I cannot speak about Mesut and Fenerbahce because I have no right to speak on this matter according to the principle of confidentiality."

Ozil has featured 23 times in all competitions for the Gunners this season, although he has scored just once while providing three assists.

The 31-year-old midfielder originally joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and has gone on to make 254 appearances for the Gunners since completing that move.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Ozil has also claimed four trophies with Arsenal, including three FA Cup triumphs between 2014 and 2017 to go with one Community Shield.

The midfielder's Arsenal team-mate Bernd Leno recently stated his belief that Ozil remains vital to the squad, adding that the midfielder's "unbelievable" ability is often underrated by viewers.

Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League, one point behind rivals Tottenham, who sit in eighth place.

Additionally, the Gunners are eight points out of a Champions League spot, with fellow London side Chelsea sitting fourth while Manchester United sit five points ahead in fifth.