Ozil glad to be back in Premier League action for Arsenal but disappointed with Wolves draw

The Germany international played all 90 minutes in just his second top flight start of the season but saw his side drop two points at home

Mesut Ozil was glad to be back in action for Arsenal in the Premier League but disappointed his involvement couldn’t secure all three points for his team.

The Gunners ended up drawing 1-1 with Wolves, a result that sees them trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points in fifth place after 11 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead after 20 minutes but a late Raul Jimenez goal spoiled what could have been a dream return to the first XI for Ozil.

It was just the second Premier League start of the the season for the Germany international, but his second game in a week after he played in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

After the game he took to Twitter to sum up his thoughts on his return to top flight play after four games where he didn’t even make the squad.

“Good to be back in Premier League action,” he said, “but not happy about the result at home.

“Many things to work on. We have to keep moving forward with our heads held high.”

Ozil had a strange start to the season, and not just on the field.

He and team-mate Sead Kolasinac were involved in an incident when they were robbed by masked men on motorcycles wielding knives.

Manager Unai Emery left both men out of the first squad of the season as a result, and Ozil didn’t even make the bench until the North London derby with Tottenham, the team’s fourth game, though he wasn’t required in a 2-2 draw.

He made a start in their next game, before being relegated to being an unused sub again, before being frozen out entirely.

He seems to be a part of the manager’s plans again and Emery had praise for the midfielders’ contribution despite the disappointing result.

“He worked, played well and I think he was very positive for us,” the former Sevilla coach said in a press conference after the game.

Arsenal’s next game in the Premier League sees them make a trip to the King Power Stadium to face a high-flying Leicester side currently three points clear of the Gunners with a game in hand.