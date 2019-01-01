Oyongo gets contract extension at Montpellier

The Cameroon left-back joined the Ligue 1 outfit in January 2018 from Montreal Impact, and has made 39 appearances for La Paillade since joining

Cameroon international Ambroise Oyongo has had his contract at Ligue 1 side Montpellier extended, the French club has confirmed.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner signed for La Paillade in January 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal, but could make only three league appearances for the south coast club owing to injury and the form of Jerome Roussillon.

Oyongo went on to feature 26 times last season, as Montpellier ended in sixth on the Ligue 1 table, just outside the European places. The left-back, who’s played 13 of the club’s league fixtures this term, is happy to have signed an extension to his current deal.

“I am very happy to extend the adventure with Montpellier,” Oyongo tweeted.

I am very happy to extend the adventure with @mhscofficiel @ligue1conforama 😀🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/Xi4vMWhMjx — oyongo bitolo A (@OyongoA) December 5, 2019

Montpellier head coach, Michel Der Zakarian, was equally pleased with the defender’s choice as he wants the side to keep its best players.

“I am very happy that Ambroise is making a long-term commitment with the club, as we are trying to keep the team together,” Der Zakarian told the club’s website.

Article continues below

“We work today to keep our best players, and Ambroise is part of it, so we are very happy he agreed to spend a few more seasons with us.”

Montpellier currently are in sixth spot in the standings on 24 points, one behind Lille in fourth place.

Oyongo is likely to feature when they host Paris-saint Germain on Saturday as they seek their seventh win of the campaign.