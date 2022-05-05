‘Maybe I’ll have my own club’ – Ibrahimovic responds to talk of joining Beckham in MLS at Inter Miami

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not ruling out the prospect of returning to MLS at some stage in the near future, with the enigmatic Swede saying “maybe if I come back I’ll have my own club” when quizzed on rumours linking him with a move to join David Beckham at Inter Miami.

An evergreen frontman that is currently in Europe with AC Milan has previously spent two years in America with the LA Galaxy, hitting 53 goals for them in 58 appearances between 2018 and 2019.

It has been suggested, with injuries catching up with him and a contract running down at San Siro, that a retracing of steps to the United States could be made in 2022, with a potential reunion with former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Beckham in Florida being speculated on.

Could Ibrahimovic return to MLS?

Quizzed by ESPN on whether a move to the Sunshine State would appeal to him, Ibrahimovic said: “Maybe if I come back I'll have my own club.

“Where I go, I am the boss. So that will not change.”

Did Ibrahimovic enjoy his time in America?

The 40-year-old frontman has never been one to operate in anybody’s shadow, with it clear that any return to the States would require him to be given plenty of freedom to express himself.

He was allowed do that in Los Angeles, but a man that has won major trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England was not entirely taken with his experience of celebrity in Hollywood.

Ibrahimovic added on his experience in America: “I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the best in you.

“When they hate you, you really know it. But when they like you, you don't know if it's genuine. In America, you have a big problem, because everybody is looking for the perfect image. I see athletes with an entourage of 20 people whose job it is to create the perfect image of themselves. But the perfect image is just being yourself.

“People get obsessed with image and they think they live in a movie. But when the movie ends, they don't get any attention and they'll suffer. I'm realistic. I'm myself. I know that if I didn't play football, you wouldn't be interviewing me.”

🗣 Zlatan Ibrahimovic to l’Equipe:



“Normally, at 40, you're at home, you light up a cigar and you're satisfied with the career you've had.



“I’m not ready to smoke a cigar yet.” pic.twitter.com/GfHoip3FbZ — GOAL (@goal) January 22, 2022

When will Ibrahimovic retire?

While speculating on a return to the States, with a new contract still up for grabs at Serie A title-chasing Milan, Ibrahimovic appears to be in no rush to hang up his boots.

He admits as much, with a modern-day great intending to extend his career for as long as possible.

On retirement, Ibrahimovic said: “I'm in a situation now where I'm close to the goal line... so I'm a little bit panicking.

“Because when it stops, what do you do? I know I can do a lot of things, I will have offers from all over the place. But the adrenaline I get on the field, I will never get that [from] something else.

Article continues below

“I need to be healthy and I want to feel good when I play.

“[It] makes no sense to play the game if you suffer too much, better to be realistic and tell yourself... it's enough. But I'm not there yet. And I'm not even thinking about it. Because focusing on it means that in my head I'm prepared to stop. And if I'm prepared to stop, I'm not able to help my team-mates and not helping myself achieve what I want.”

Further reading