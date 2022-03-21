Marc Overmars is to become technical director at Royal Antwerp, just weeks after leaving Ajax due to the sending of "inappropriate messages" to female colleagues.

Overmars had served as Ajax's sporting director for close to a decade before stepping down in February, with his reputation left tarnished after a series of harassment allegations were lodged against him.

The 48-year-old issued an apology for his actions but Ajax admitted there was "no option" for him to continue in his role after stepping "over the line", leading to question marks over his future in the game.

Antwerp offer Overmars a clean slate

Overmars is returning to football by signing a multi-year contract at Antwerp, with his official presentation taking place on Monday.

The Belgian club regard the controversial nature of his Ajax departure as a private matter, and identified him as a good fit for the position of technical director based on his record in the boardroom at Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Overmars has been drafted in as a long-term successor to Luciano D'Onofrio, who had been in charge of Antwerp's transfer dealings up until last summer.

The Dutchman's tenure could yet be affected by the results of the Institute of Sports Law's examination into his case at Ajax, though, with it possible he could face punishment for his behaviour towards several female colleagues.

Overmars' credentials

Antwerp's interest in Overmars stemmed from his impressive recruitment record at Ajax, as he invested €350 million in the squad between 2013 and 2021.

The former Arsenal star and Netherlands international played a key role in helping the club win multiple Eredivisie titles and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, securing cut-price deals for the likes of Frenkie de Jong, David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Overmars will now be tasked with taking Antwerp to the next level, as they currently sit third in the Belgian Pro League with aspirations to become a Champions League side in the coming years.

