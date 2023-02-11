'Outraged' - Canada Women's players attack their own federation over funding cuts as angry Megan Rapinoe & USWNT offer full support

Canada's women's national team is on strike and may miss the SheBelieves Cup as it goes on strike due to budget cuts and pay equity issues.

WHAT HAPPENED? A joint statement from the Canadian Soccer Players' Association was released on Friday, with the women's team "outraged and deeply concerned" by the news of "significant cuts to the national team programs for 2023".

The men's national team issued a statement of support, too. "How Canada Soccer is allocating or using funds is unclear and cloaked in secrecy," it read.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TSN's Sportcentre, team captain Christine Sinclair said: "We all represent this country proudly. We've shared some of the greatest moments together. But to not feel that support from your own federation has been hard in the past.

"But it's gotten to a point where, at least for me personally, until this is resolved I can't represent this federation.

"As a team, we’ve decided to take job action and from this moment on will not be participating in any Canadian Soccer Association activities until this is resolved."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada are due to participate in the SheBelieves Cup next week, alongside the U.S. women's national team, Brazil and Japan. However, that is now in doubt.

Amid it all, USWNT players have jumped to support their fellow pros, with Megan Rapinoe sharing a message of support on her Instagram story, telling the Canada team that the entire USWNT is behind them. "Let us know how we can be supportive," she wrote.

WHAT NEXT? Canada Soccer and its legal counsel will meet with the women's national team on Saturday morning to continue discussions the whole situation.