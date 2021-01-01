Oumar Niasse: Huddersfield Town sign Senegal and former Everton star

The Terriers have acquired the services of the 30-year-old Senegal international after reaching personal terms with him

Championship club Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Oumar Niasse as a free agent after successful medical examinations.

The Senegal international has been handed a contract that will see him remain with the Kirklees Stadium outfit until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since the summer of 2020 when he was released by Everton, after spending four years with the Premier League club, including loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City.

The forward has expressed his delight to team up with Carlos Corberan’s men and hopes to make a meaningful impact for the club.

“I’m excited because it’s been six months I’ve not been in a club. When Huddersfield contacted me, and I had a conversation with the manager and the Sporting Director, and I felt something very important could be done here,” Niasse told the club website.

“They told me it’s a family club and if you like that, it will be a joy to be here. Everyone seems to be humble and works together.

“I’m from Senegal and I have five brothers and two sisters, almost 15 nieces and nephews too so a family feel is more important than anything.

“Already I feel good because of that so the rest is now about the technical side and how I can make the best of it. But that feeling was the first thing that touched me.

“I’m very happy to be here and hopefully we can try to do something together.”

Huddersfield coach Corberan revealed Niasse has been training with his side for some time and promised to help the forward become ready for game action.

“Oumar has played the highest level of English football for over three years, which means he has all the necessary skills to play in the Sky Bet Championship,” Corberan said.

“He is a striker with the dynamic to work very hard; to press the opponent and attack the space. He has been working on the pitch with us for a little while and has adapted to our training intensity.

“He needs time to build up his match fitness as he has had a long time without playing a competitive game, but we will work hard with him to get him ready.”

Niasse started his career with US Ouakam and went on to play for Akhisar Belediyespor and Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Everton in 2016.

The attacker has made nine appearances for the Senegal national team since he made his debut in 2013 against Chile.