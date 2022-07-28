The Swedish side needed to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to make it to the next phase of the annual competition

Kenya left-back Erick Ouma played a vital role to help his team AIK Fotboll claim a 2-0 win over Vorskla Poltava to advance to the third round of the Uefa Europa Conference League on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Having lost the first leg away 3-2, the Swedish side knew they needed a convincing victory at Friends Arena in Solna to make it to the next hurdle.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Shichenje was also trusted with a starting berth in the team as another Kenyan Henry Meja was on the bench.

The hosts started the match on a high and created several chances which were not taken.

It seemed the first half would end without any team getting a goal. However, in the third minute of added time, Ouma managed to pick out Joe Mendes, he did not hesitate to put the ball into the net to make the aggregate score 3-3.

After the break, both teams had to employ a cautious approach to avoid conceding.

It explains why the chances were few from either side and the match went into extra time.

Shichenje, who was making his first competitive start for the team after joining from Ingwe, was replaced in the 106th minute with Jesper Ceesay taking his place in the team.

A minute later, Sotiris Papagiannopoulos passed the ball to the unmarked Axel Bjornstrom who scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

Despite a tense finale, AIK held on to make it to the next round of the annual competition.

The Swedish side will now play the winner between Valmiera FC and KF Shkendija. The former lost 2-1 in the first meeting putting Thursday's host in a good position to fight for the win.

The match will be played at Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje.