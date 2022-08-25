Ouma, Meja included in AIK Fotboll's Conference League squad against Slovacko

The Swedish side fell 3-0 in their last meeting and hope to get a favourable result to advance to the next phase

Kenya duo Erick Ouma and Henry Meja might be involved on Thursday night as AIK Fotboll play Slovacko of the Czech Republic in the second leg of the Uefa Conference League preliminary round.

The Swedish side suffered a 3-0 loss in the first meeting staged at Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadium. Ouma was suspended for the game while the former Tusker FC forward, Meja, was sick. The duo has been included in the team's matchday squad.

However, another Harambee Stars player Collins Sichenje will miss the game owing to a knock he sustained in the team's 4-2 win in the Allsvenskan assignment away at Norrkoping. In that particular match, his fellow Kenyan Ouma was on the scoresheet.

Sichenje was introduced in the 87th minute to take Bilal Hussein's position as his team endured a tough outing after a red card to Vincent Thill.

18-year-old defender Vincent Sundberg has been named in the team as a replacement for the former AFC Leopards' versatile defensive player.

AIK will be under caretaker coach Henok Goitom after the firing of head coach Bartosz Grzelak following the loss in the Czech Republic.

In that game played on Thursday, August 18, the hosts got their goals through Milan Petrzela who connected Daniel Holzer's assist after 28 minutes. The second goal came in the 77th minute thanks to Vlasiy Sinyavskiy after the work had been done by Michal Kohut.

Kohut created the third goal once again five minutes later, feeding the unmarked Petr Reinberk who fully capitalised on the opportunity.

Sichenje started that match in the three-man defence that included Mikael Lustig and Sotiris Papagiannopolous but was replaced in the second half by Joe Mendes.