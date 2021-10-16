Otieno to Amina: 'We will comply as guided by FKF constitution, Fifa Statutes'

The Football Kenya Federation has stated they are ready to comply with Sports Cabinet Ambassador Amina Mohammed's directive to audit their accounts as long as they are in harmony with the 2013 Sports Act, the FKF Constitution, and Fifa Statutes.

The ministry gave the directive just days after the FKF president Nick Mwendwa lost a case in the high court where he had sought to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting him over alleged misappropriation of funds.

In a reaction to the aforementioned directive, the Federation has further stated they will need clarification on what should be audited.

What is FKF saying?

"The directive is confounding as FKF is unsure of the scope, terms of reference, and objective of the said inspection and has formally written to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Culture seeking further and better particulars to enable the federation to ensure compliance with the lawful and legitimate edicts of the inspection," read a statement from the Federation signed by CEO Barry Otieno.

"Upon receipt of the requested information, the Federation, whilst remaining cognizant of the powers of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports... will comply with the said inspection as guided by the Sports Act (2013), FKF constitution (2017) and FIFA statutes."

All FKF activities to continue uninterrupted

Otieno has stated nothing will stop during the process as the country prepares for forthcoming international assignments.

"The Federation remains wholly committed to the healthy development of football and will continue to undertake football development activities during the said inspection period, including the management and running of all FKF leagues across the country," he continued.

"All ongoing projects including training of coaches and the planning and staging of the upcoming Harambee Starlets Awcon qualifiers against South Sudan, scheduled for October 20, 2021, and October 23, 2021, respectively, will continue uninterrupted."

Kenya are out of the race to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers; they lost their recent matches against Mali by a total of six goals without scoring. As a result, they are third in Group E with two points, while the Eagles lead the pool with 10.