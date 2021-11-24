Osimhen recovery time – Napoli surgeon Tartaro responds on healing process

Napoli surgeon Gianpaolo Tartaro revealed Victor Osimhen’s procedure was ‘perfectly successful’, albeit, he stated that it is too early to discuss his recovery times.

The 22-year-old was forced off early as the Parthenopeans suffered a 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan following a clash of heads with defender Milan Skriniar.

In a statement revealed by the Napoli website on Tuesday, the former Lille goal machine will be out for at least three months – meaning he would play no part in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present,” it read.

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation. The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

Nevertheless, Tartaro claimed it is too early to assess when he would return to the field.

“Osimhen's injury was not a simple cheekbone fracture but also affected several bones of the face,” the surgeon told 1 Station Radio as per Get Italian Football News.

“It was not a shock trauma, but compression: the kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against Skriniar created devastating damage.

“It is still too early to talk about recovery times because the surgery was really complex: the conditions of the player’s face were very bad, but I guarantee that the surgery was perfectly successful.”

The Lagos-born striker played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-offs. Aside from his exploits in Italy, he has scored nine goals in his last 10 matches for the three-time African Champions in all competitions.

Little wonder, assistant coach Joseph Yobo told GOAL that Osimhen would be badly missed in Cameroon.

“It is shocking to hear that such an integral part of the national team is going to be missing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations,” an unhappy coach said.

“He is a big player, but his health is more important. It is a blow for the national team.

“Osimhen is a young lad who has a lot of potentials and is still developing. I had a chat with him recently and I reminded him of how great he could be. I wish him a speedy recovery."



