WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria forward returned from injury to score in Napoli's 4-2 Uefa Champions League victory against Ajax at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.

Osimhen was introduced in the 49th minute for Raspadori and he went ahead to find the back of the net in the 89th minute. Raspadori scored the second goal in the 16th minute.

With Osimhen and Raspadori on target, the 47-year-old Bellucci, who managed 91 appearances for Napoli and scored 24 goals, has discussed the different roles the duo offer to manager Luciano Spalletti.

WHAT DID BELLUCCI SAY? “They tell me Raspadori plays like me, I like him, how he moves. He is doing very well, he is a natural with both feet,” Bellucci said as quoted by Calcio Napoli.

“The return of Victor [Osimhen] is a strong point, we have seen the anger with which he scored against Ajax. At the moment, I see Raspadori as more functional to what Spalletti wants because he makes the team play.

“Then if you want to defend yourself and start again from the back then Osimhen is perfect. I would always like someone like him who attacks from deep to be on my team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has so far scored two goals in Serie A from five appearances. Last season, he also picked up an injury which saw him make 27 appearances and scored 14 goals.

Before the Ajax fixture, Osimhen had last scored in the 4-0 league victory against Monza on August 21. He opened his account for the campaign against Hellas Verona in a 5-2 win on August 15.

Meanwhile, Raspadori has so far scored one Serie A goal from seven matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? After recovering from injury, the Super Eagle will hope to return to the starting XI when the Partenopei take on Bologna at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Napoli are currently top of the 20-team table with 23 points from nine matches, two more than second-placed Atalanta while Lazio are third on 20 points.