Osimhen passed fit for Lille’s trip to Monaco

The Super Eagles forward was rushed to hospital on Wednesday but he is in good shape for Saturday's league game

Victor Osimhen has been passed fit and ready for Lille’s Ligue 1 fixture against Monaco on Saturday after suffering a health scare earlier in the week.

The 20-year-old felt dizzy and also had pains in his chest during a League Cup match against the Red and Whites on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital.

Osimhen scored a goal in the fixture which ended 3-0 in their favour before he was replaced by Loic Remy in the 23rd minute.

At the end of the game, Lille boss Christophe Galtier eased the fear of a serious injury and their highest-scoring player this season has been declared available for their second visit to Stade Louis II within a week.

💯% fit and ready to go 👊 pic.twitter.com/CwCjQkMoRm — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 20, 2019

Osimhen who has scored 12 goals across all competitions so far this term, will be looking to extend his tally of nine league goals against Henry Onyekuru and Islam Slimani's Monaco.