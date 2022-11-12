Osimhen on target again as Napoli defeat Udinese to get 11th consecutive Serie A win

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen continued with his exploits on Saturday after getting his ninth Serie A goal as Napoli beat Udinese 3-2.

Osimhen scored nine Serie A goals this season

Napoli have an 11-point advantage

Osimhen in action for Super Eagles next week

WHAT HAPPENED: It took the Nigeria international a quarter of an hour to score. Elif Elmas found him in a good area and the towering West African did not hesitate to convert the cross.

Osimhen, once again, played a vital role in helping his team get the second goal in the 31st minute. He controlled the ball well and overpowered his markers before passing the ball to Hirving Lozano, who assisted Piotr Zielinski.

World Cup-bound Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa then made his mark in the 58th minute by setting up Elmas, who made it 3-0.

Ilija Nestorovski latched on to a pass in the 80th minute before firing past the goalkeeper to give the visitors a lifeline, and three minutes later, substitute Lazar Samardzic unleashed a fierce shot from outside the penalty area to make it 3-2 and set up a tense finale.

However, the hosts held on to get their three points and open an 11-point gap at the top of the table, pending this weekend's results.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has been in excellent form for the Parthenopeans this season. He has now scored nine Serie A matches and provided two assists as the Naples-based charges enjoy the top spot in Italy.

The World Cup break comes at a good time for the attacker, who will hope to continue with his form when the Italian top tier resumes in January.

VERDICT: Having scored 10 goals in all competitions, the 23-year-old could get 20 or more in the ongoing campaign.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen's next assignment will be with Nigeria in an international friendly against Portugal on Thursday at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisboa.

The latter are using the match as a build-up ahead of the World Cup to be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.