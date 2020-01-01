Osimhen not experiencing any kind of pressure at Napoli – Agent

The Nigeria international made a fine first impression in the Partenopei shirt in a friendly match on Friday

William D'Avila, the agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, has stated that the Nigerian does not feel under pressure at the club.

The 21-year-old has been making headlines since his big-money move from Lille and showed a glimpse of his quality when he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in an 11-0 routing of L’Aquila in the Partenopei’s training camp at Castel di Sangro on Friday.

Such a performance only makes the excitement around Osimhen even stronger, something which the former Wolfsburg man is pleased about.

More teams

"We are extremely happy with Victor's performance. He called me and confessed that he was extremely happy for the first goals for the Azzurri,” D’Avila told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“If he feels the pressure now? No, why should he? He's not experiencing any kind of pressure, he knows how to be a great striker. His goal is to score a lot of goals, so no pressure.

“His first impressions on Napoli and Gattuso? Perfect, everything. Victor already feels at home."

When quizzed on whether Napoli will be able to return to the Champions League next season, having settled for a Europa League spot by winning the Coppa Italia, D’Avila said: “Absolutely yes, it is the goal of Victor and all his teammates. The team will row all towards the same direction. Napoli is full of great players who will help Victor to give his best."

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is, however, of the opinion that there should not be too much pressure on Osimhen as he still needs time to adapt and is not someone like club legend Diego Maradona.

“It’s too easy to get excited now, we’ve got to give him time and let him work, not put pressure on,” Gattuso told Radio Kiss Kiss and Sky Sport Italia as reported by Football Italia.

Article continues below

“He is an important player and we paid a lot for him, but there were no doubts he would give us something different that we haven’t had in my time here. There’s a long way to go.

“It’s not like we suddenly signed Pele or Maradona, we simply brought in a player with certain characteristics that can help us.”

Following a day of rest on Saturday, Napoli continue their pre-season training in Castel di Sangro on Sunday.