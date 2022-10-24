Osimhen: Nigeria and Napoli star explains hand gestures in goal celebrations

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed what the hand gestures in his goal celebrations represent.

Osimhen discusses his special dedication

He started and handed Napoli a slim win

Had been sidelined for six weeks with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen scored a late goal for Napoli during their 1-0 win over AS Roma in a Serie A contest on Sunday. As usual, he crowned his goal celebration with a hand gesture, which he has now revealed is dedicated to the two who were close to him during his injury recovery process.

This was Osimhen’s first start in six weeks since he was injured against Liverpool in a Champions League fixture.

WHAT DID OSIMHEN SAY? "The hand gesture is for my daughter and my girlfriend. Every time I score a goal, I dedicate it to them. They are the most important thing to me," the Super Eagle said after beating Jose Mourinho’s side with the 80th-minute goal.

"Those five weeks out were tough for me, but they gave me the motivation to keep going.

"Congratulations to the team, Roma gave us a tough time and are a good team also, but we showed we are also a very good team and it is not easy to beat us. It was important for me to get the goal for the team and these three big points.

"Just like I said last time, we have great solidarity in the team, everyone knows what they need to do at the right time.

"We just want to keep building on this momentum. The season is still young, so we are taking it one game at a time. Of course, I am proud of this team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen’s goal gave Napoli their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions, a feat the Naples club had only achieved once before, under Ottavio Bianchi from April to September 1986.

But this was the first time they managed it during a single season.

Meanwhile, despite the injury that ruled him out for a considerable amount of time, the Nigerian has scored four goals in seven Serie A outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN: After making the long-awaited start and scoring, the African star is expected to be in the starting lineup again when Napoli host Rangers for a Champions League match on October 26.