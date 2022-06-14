Osimhen opens up on Napoli future amid transfer links to Premier League side Arsenal

The Super Eagles forward has been consistent for both club and country which has invited speculation over his future

Nigeria and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen says anything can happen regarding his club's future but the time is not right to discuss the matter.

The Super Eagle scored four goals on Monday to help the West African nation claim a huge 10-0 win over Sao Tome & Principe at Agadir Stadium in Morocco. The win ensured Nigeria collected maximum points in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His form for club and country from last season has seen him linked to the Premier League and La Liga, where Arsenal are among the teams interested in the striker's services.

Despite not ruling out anything, the 23-year-old opted to play his cards close to his chest, stating the moment was not right to make a definitive decision.

"First of all, I am happy about this win. For me, I think my business with the national team stays and my business with the club stays with me," Osimhen told reporters when asked about his future.

"About my future, I know there are many rumours that would like me in Spain or England, but I don't think it's the right time to talk about it now that I'm with the national team.

"I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

"I don't know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on vacation with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries.

"Then we'll take care of everything else".

Last season, Osimhen scored 14 goals and provided two assists in Serie A to help the Naples side qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League.

Article continues below

In the last two Afcon qualifiers, the attacker has scored five goals after he also scored in the 2-1 win against last week Sierra Leone.

Nigeria leads Group A with six points, followed by Guinea-Bissau who are on four. Leone Stars have one point while Sao Tome & Principe have none.