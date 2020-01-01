Osimhen: Napoli forward sends message to injured Insigne

The Italian winger was forced off in the Parthenopeans’ victory at Stadio San Paolo and the Nigeria international has wished him a quick recovery

Victor Osimhen has sent a ‘get well’ message to Lorenzo Insigne, who suffered an injury in their 6-0 win over Genoa in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Italian winger only featured for 23 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Eljif Elmas due to injury.

Osimhen made his first competitive start for the Stadio San Paolo outfit in the game and delivered an impressive performance.

The Nigeria international grabbed an assist in the match, setting up Piotr Zielinski for Napoli’s second goal, amid other dazzling displays.

The 21-year-old has taken to social media to express his delight with his side’s victory while also wishing Insigne a quick recovery.

“Good win and a solid performance from the whole squad get well soon Insigne,” Osimhen posted on Instagram.

Osimhen will hope to open his Serie A account when Napoli take on Juventus in their next league game on October 4.

He teamed up with the Stadio San Paolo outfit in July from French club Lille for a fee of €80 million and has been making significant contributions to the side.

The forward registered a number of goals in Napoli’s pre-season games including his eight-minute hat-trick against L'Aquila.

The 21-year-old teamed up with Gennaro Gattuso’s men following his sizzling form for the Great Danes during his one-year stay with the side.

The centre-forward scored 18 goals and provided six assists for Lille in the 2019-20 season after joining the side from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen is a key member of the Nigeria national team and has made nine appearances for the West African country, scoring four goals since making his debut in 2017 against Togo.

The centre-forward was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has also been included in Nigeria’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against African champions Algeria and Tunisia next month.