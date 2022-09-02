Osimhen: Has the Napoli marksman made the right decision to stay in Naples?

The tenacious forward effectively ruled out a summer transfer by committing to the Partenopei for the 2022-23 season

Depending on who you believed, Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Napoli was a possibility this summer.

The disgruntled Manchester United forward reportedly wanted out of Old Trafford and had been linked with a move to a host of clubs in the last month of the transfer window.

Despite the appeal of the deal on paper, a transfer to Naples was highly implausible for one of the sport’s greatest players and arguably the greatest goalscorer to have graced the game.

Indeed, it became obvious around mid-August that no side competing in the Champions League considered the erstwhile Real Madrid superstar a viable option, instead looking at alternatives that aligned with their approach.

Any transfer to Napoli would have had ramifications for Victor Osimhen who had a pre-season with Luciano Spalletti and was looking forward to his third year in Naples.

Even though the Napoli boss admitted working with Ronaldo was hard to turn down, the 63-year-old was measured and realistic in his response when a potential Osimhen-Ronaldo swap deal was put to him before Napoli’s trip to Fiorentina last weekend.

“If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that,” the Tuscany-born tactician stated in a press conference. “However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations.

“Let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen.

“There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment.”

In truth, a transfer away for the Napoli marksman was always going to be complicated, similarly to the complex nature of getting Ronaldo out of Old Trafford. With Spalletti going on to state both were going to be separate deals, it by and large ruled out any transfer between the clubs.

Indeed, Osimhen’s comments about a month back reaffirming his commitment to the Partenopei suggested he was going to remain in situ for another year at least.

The departures of Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens over the summer ostensibly weakened the Serie A side who had been outsiders for a first Scudetto in the preceding campaign but had seemingly suffered a drop-off with the aforementioned stalwarts leaving.

With the jury still out on top incomings — Min-Jae Kim (Fenerbahce), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Dinamo Batumi) and Mathias Olivera (Getafe) — reports in Italy suggested Osimhen was considered by Bayern Munich to replace Robert Lewandowski.

That rumour was negated swiftly by FC Hollywood, who were considering a different approach without a recognised striker after the Poland international’s switch to Barcelona.

However, the Osimhen rumours persisted, especially as Napoli looked to be entering a period of transition after losing Insigne, Koulibaly and Mertens.

The Nigerian effectively ruled this out in late July by stating his commitment to the cause, even if he understandably needed reassurances about the club’s direction.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer. I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after Diego Maradona. Despite the rumours, I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

"I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club's plans. I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future.”

While a future transfer is expected, Napoli were unlikely to sanction the departure of yet another pivotal player in the now-closed summer transfer window.

This was explained by GOAL when the Bayern links surfaced at the time, with Aurelio De Laurentiis’ uncompromising negotiating nature further complicating any potential transfer for a player who has three years left on his current deal.

Without little or no leverage, Osimhen was likely to stay for the 2022-23 season. But next year’s summer window could throw twists particularly if the Super Eagle does not extend his stay with a new contract.

There may have been doubts as to how the recruits would settle at Napoli but it hitherto seems to be plain sailing, despite two stalemates against Fiorentina and newly-promoted Lecce in the last pair of gameweeks.

Kvaratskhelia has so far shown the wisdom of scouting and proper recruitment, taking the league by storm with four direct goal involvements in three starts. No player in Italy’s top flight has more.

At centre-back, Kim has been imperious; making more tackles and interceptions than every teammate, as well as recovering possession more times than his new colleagues.

As it stands, the South Korean has won 75 percent of his total duels and does not shy away from getting the ball and aiding Napoli’s ball progression. He even has a goal to boot, scoring the fourth in the 4-0 thrashing of Monza last month.

The season is still in its infancy but Osimhen’s decision to stay put in Naples could well be rewarded by another Scudetto challenge.

While observers had ruled them out of competing for the Serie A title, the early signs indicate the demise of Spalletti’s men was greatly exaggerated, as evidenced by the seamless integration of the summer arrivals.

Nothing is assured but Neapolitans and critics should let this play out. While a first Scudetto since 1990 is not guaranteed, this group will give as good as they have got.