Osimhen 'has not yet expressed his' full potential according to Napoli teammate Rui

The Super Eagle had scored 14 goals in 27 Serie A matches to help his team qualify for the Champions League

Portugal international Mario Rui has stated his Napoli teammate and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen 'has not yet expressed all his talent.'

Last season, the Super Eagle won the Serie A U23 Best Young Player award after finding the back of the net 14 times in 27 top-tier matches to help the Naples-based charges finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

The Italian outfit banked on the striker after an impressive 2019/20 campaign when he scored 18 goals in 38 matches for French top-tier side Lille.

Rui has suggested he rates his teammate highly but that he has not yet reached his potential.

"I already knew something about him because I had seen him in Lille, then when he arrived in Naples I saw him up close and he demonstrates his qualities which are very important.," the Portugal defender told Radio Kiss Kiss as quoted by Calciomercato.

"In my opinion, he has not yet expressed all his talent."

Osimhen's exploits have led to rumours linking him with a transfer to the Premier League. However, in a recent interview, the Nigerian stated he is happy at the club.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," Osimhen told Correre dello Sport.

"Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

"I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club's plans. I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future."

Osimhen is with Napoli for pre-season and has played in build-up matches against Anaune and Perugia respectively and scored once.