Oshoala scores as Barcelona beat Manchester City into Champions League semi-final

The Nigeria international played a vital role as the Catalans progressed in the European competition

Asisat Oshoala scored the only goal for Barcelona as they bowed 2-1 to Manchester City in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The pacy forward was handed her seventh appearance in the European competition and delivered a fine display to help her side advance into the last four of the tournament 4-2 on aggregate.

Oshoala started the encounter along with Caroline Graham Hansen and Mariona Caldentey in the attack for Lluis Cortes' team.

With a 3-0 first-leg advantage, Barcelona were looking to cement their passage into the next round but Abigail Dahlkemper assisted Janine Beckie to open the scoring for City in the 20th minute.

Oshoala came close to securing the equaliser in the 22nd and 29th minute, but she was flagged for offside on both occasions.

The Nigeria international almost found another golden opportunity to level matters but she was denied by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck inside the six-yard box three minutes from half-time.

After the restart, Caldentey brilliantly set up Oshoala, who made no mistake to fire past Lucy Bronze and Robuck in the 59th minute.

However, City pushed to regain their lead on the night and they were gifted the chance when Ellen White was brought down in the box and Samantha Mewis converted from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

Before being taken off in the 79th minute, the Super Falcons captain had the City goalkeeper beat but she was denied inside the area.

Despite several late attempts by City, the Catalans held onto their nerve to preserve their two-goal advantage to guarantee their progression.

Oshoala has now scored four goals in the Champions League this season after Wednesday's effort.

Oshoala will hope to continue her fine performances when Barcelona take on holders Lyon or Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final.

Before then, they will be expected to extend their winning run in the Spanish top flight to two when they take on second-placed Levante in their next fixture on Sunday.