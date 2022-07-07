Oshoala injury: How long will Nigeria and Barcelona star be out & which games will she miss?

GOAL rounds up what you need to know about how long the Barcelona star will be out, and when she could make her return

Nigeria was dealt a massive blow with Asisat Oshoala ruled out of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



With this, the reigning African champions will have to continue their campaign without the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year.

GOAL has what you need to know about how long Oshoala could be out and which games she is set to miss.



Why is Oshoala injured?

Oshoala was injured during Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their first Group C fixture in Rabat.



And after a series of tests, it was discovered that the Barcelona striker suffered a medial collateral ligament strain.

Prior to the tournament, she had been battling with various issues for the better part of the 2021-22 campaign – which ruled her out of many matches.



What has been said?

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the decision for Oshoala to leave the Super Falcons’ camp for Spain to continue rehabilitation, with the statement reading:

“Sad news from Nigeria Super Falcons camp: Top striker Asisat Oshoala is out of the ongoing #Wafcon2022,” the tweet read.

“She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!”

‼️Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022. She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat! — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 6, 2022

Will the injury affect Oshoala’s Player of the Year bid

Oshoala is among Caf’s 30-woman shortlist for the African Women's Player of the Year prize.

Sadly, her injury setback could dent her chances of claiming the award for a record fifth time.

According to Caf, the performances of players at the ongoing Wafcon will be taken into consideration in deciding the winner.

She has won four of the last six prizes thanks to her exploits for the Nigeria women’s national team as well as her European team.



When will Oshoala be fit again?

Oshoala was meant to return to the club for pre-season after Wafcon 2022, but she will now miss the start of the season.

Barcelona did not confirm a return date for the forward, but she is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks.

The Spanish women’s top-flight and Champions League fixtures have not been announced yet, as appropriate draws still need to take place to determine the schedule, but Oshoala is set to miss out on league action.

