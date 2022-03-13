Oshoala crowned Spanish champion with Barcelona after Real Madrid demolition

Asisat Oshoala has won a third Spanish league title following Barcelona’s 5-0 triumph over Real Madrid on Sunday.

A brace from Alexia Putellas and goals from Patri Guijarro, Jenni Hermoso and Babett Peter ensured the Blaugranes clinched the 2021-22 Primera Division title with six games to spare.

Heading into the encounter, the Whites were 27 points behind Barca but they were unable to halt the rampaging hosts in the entertaining fixture.

Sweden international Fridolina Rolfo set up Putellas for the first goal in the 41st minute before she doubled the advantage two minutes later after she was teed up by Guijarro.

Guijarro made it 3-0 for Jonatan Giraldez’s women on the hour mark. Five minutes later, Peter turned the ball past her own goalkeeper.

The damage was complete with eight minutes left on the clock through Hermoso thanks to an assist from Putellas.

Interestingly, Barcelona have now won the domestic title in Spain three years in succession - winning all 24 of their games in the ongoing season.

Although Oshoala was not listed for action at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, she played a crucial role in Giraldez’s side's success.

Prior to the fixture, she went on social media to motivate her teammates: “Beautiful Day to win the league at home,” the former Arsenal and Liverpool star tweeted.

The reigning African Women Player of the Year is the top scorer in the league with 19 goals to her credit, while team-mates Lieke Martens, Putellas, Hermoso and Claudio Mina make up the rest of the top five.

Oshoala - who joined the Spaniards from Chinese Women's Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian - recently signed a contract extension that will keep her with the Catalans until June 30, 2024.

Since her arrival, the 27-year-old has been a key figure in Giraldez’s squad - helping them win two Copa de la Reina diadems, one Supercopa Femenina as well as the Uefa Women's Champions League trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

Oshoala could be ready for action square up against Real Sociedad in a Copa de la Reina showdown on Wednesday.

Barcelona face Real Madrid again on March 22 in a Uefa Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg fixture billed for Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid.