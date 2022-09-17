Oshoala: Barcelona Femeni forward returns for Nigeria ahead of Japan friendly

Her presence would be a huge boost for the West Africans, who lost two of their friendlies in September

Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala has returned for Nigeria ahead of the Super Falcons' pre-World Cup friendly match against Japan on October 6.

The Ballon d'Or nominee is set to feature for the nine-time African champions for the first time since she got injured in July in Morocco.

She picked up the injury during the Super Falcons’ 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Banyana Banyana in the opening game of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Since the Wafcon campaign, where they finished fourth, Nigeria have engaged in two international friendlies against the United States of America.

On September 3, the African giants were defeated 4-0 in Kansas before another defeat – by a 2-1 margin – followed in Washington DC on September 7.

The 27-year-old’s return to action with Barcelona Femeni represents a boost for Waldrum, whose side struggled without the goal-getting machine against the USA.

Oshoala – who came on in the second half – played her first competitive game since July, when Barcelona defeated UDG Tenerife on Saturday.

Meanwhile, coach Randy Waldrum’s squad of 22 players has four members of the U20 side that reached the last eight at the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.

A win against Japan will help ease pressure on Waldrum, who has come under criticism as the national women’s side continues to post poor results. Recently, former Nigeria defender Ifeanyi Udeze accused him of taking the job as his ‘side hustle.’

Since failing to clinch Wafcon bronze – after going down at the hands of Zambia in the third-place play-off – Waldrum’s next challenge is to try and see the Super Falcons perform better in the 2023 World Cup that will be held jointly in Australia and New Zealand.

They were eliminated in the Round of 16 in the 2019 edition.

Super Falcons squad:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nkiruka Obidinma, Yewande Balogun,

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Rofiat Imuran, Michelle Alozie,

Midfielders: Regina Otu, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Peace Efih, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Deborah Abiodun,

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne.