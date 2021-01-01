Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona ease past Rayo Vallecano

The Nigeria international delivered an impressive performance for Lluis Cortes’ side at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Asisat Oshoala netted twice to help Barcelona secure a 7-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola fixture.

The forward has been in fantastic form for Lluis Cortes' team since teaming up with the side on a six-month-long loan from Chinese Women's Super League side Dalian Quanjian in February 2019, before the deal was made permanent upon its completion.

Having come on as a substitute in last Wednesday's Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid, the Nigeria international was handed her seventh start this term for Barcelona and made the best of her time.

In a quest for a return to winning ways, the champions started the game at home impressively after Alexia Putellas set up Jenni Hermoso for the opener as early as the fourth minute.

Seven minutes later, Alexia Putellas doubled the lead for the host thanks to a brilliant pass from Melanie Serrano before Oshoala tapped in the third off Marta Torrejon's cross in the 15th minute.

Five minutes from half-time, Caroline Graham Hansen teed up Putellas for her brace of the match and Barcelona's fourth.

After the break, the Calatans continued from where they left off as Kheira Hamraoui sent through a perfect cross for Oshoala to head home to bag her second 14 minutes into the second half.

Melanie Serrano assisted Mapi Leon to score the host's sixth in the 73rd minute before Aitana Bonmati wrapped up the victory in style thanks to Andrea Falcon's pass on the brink of time.

The big victory at home also saw Barcelona open a five-point lead at the top of the Spanish log with 36 points from 12 matches this term.

The Nigerian star has now found the back of the net 11 times in 12 league outings and 14 in all competitions this season for Barcelona.

Oshoala will hope to continue with her eye-catching displays when Barcelona take on Tenerife in a Spanish Iberdrola tie on January 23.