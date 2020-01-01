Orlando Pirates need players like me not softies - former Bafana Bafana coach Sono

The retired midfielder-come-striker has slammed Bucs players for being one dimensional

Orlando Pirates legend Ephraim 'Jomo' Sono says his former side lacks all-around players in the current team.

The Buccaneers are in the race for this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title as they look to end their six-year trophy drought.

Sono, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest South African footballers of all-time, has been impressed by Frank Mhango.

“I am impressed by Gabadinho Mhango from Pirates. I like how he scores goals. He knows how to strike them,” Sono told Isolezwe.

However, Sono feels the current generation of footballers are one dimensional and predictable.

“But my worry is the players nowadays are only good at one thing. If a player is a midfielder that’s all he does [play in the middle]," the Jomo Cosmos owner and coach continued.

"In my time I did everything myself, from scoring goals to creating them, creating spaces and dribbling I did all of that with ease."

The former Bafana Bafana head coach believes Pirates should sign all-around players can carry the team.

“That is the type of player that Pirates need. Players, who will carry the team even when it is difficult. I don’t know why these boys don’t do everything themselves," he added.

"But it could be because the food we ate made us strong and the food they eat makes them soft.”

Pirates are set to take on their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in their next PSL match at FNB Stadium on February 29.