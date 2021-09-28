Orlando Pirates’ Makaringe 'puts too much pressure on himself' - Mhlongo

Former Orlando Pirates defender Benson Mhlongo has challenged Fortune Makaringe to “deliver” for the team and not play for himself, and also asked for support for the linkman.

Makaringe has managed two Premier Soccer League appearances for Pirates this season which is his third term at the club.

The ex-Maritzburg United player featured in 28 games last season and 26 matches when he arrived at the Soweto giants the previous term.

With Pirates’ assistant coach Fadlu Davids having previously worked with Makaringe at the KwaZulu-Natal club, Mhlongo believes Mandla Ncikazi’s co-coach is the right man to help the player.

“He needs support. He needs a person who will, when he's off form, take over from him,” said Mhlongo as per Sowetan Live.

“I think Makaringe puts too much pressure on himself. From Maritzburg he wanted to do too much. With Fadlu back, he understands Makaringe better. I just hope he will help him settle.

“Remember when you are playing for Pirates you become a star overnight. Now that excitement can make you not play the game intelligently, but play the game for yourself to shine.

"Playing for Pirates you don't need to shine, but you need to deliver. They're two different things.”

Mhlongo has also touched on Siphesihle Ndlovu, another former Maritzburg United player who has not shone for the Buccaneers since he arrived there.

Just like Makaringe, Ndlovu is in his third season at Pirates and has played two league games this season.

“He [Makaringe] and Siphesihle Ndlovu, you can see both are struggling a bit because they wanted to take over like they did at Maritzburg,” Mhlongo added.

“They need to settle first, and then they can try to take over. Because I think they like to carry the weight, but Pirates' weight is too much.

“If they can settle, play the game simple, then once you've had more games you can come out showing skill and what you have in terms of going forward and scoring. I think Makaringe is trying too hard, and it's a disadvantage for now.”

It is yet to be seen if Makaringe and Ndlovu feature in Pirates’ next match, a visit to Cape Town City on Saturday.