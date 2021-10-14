Orlando Pirates loanee Mthethwa fires warning to 'desperate' Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United defender Sandile Mthethwa has fired a warning to Kaizer Chiefs by stating that they will fight for maximum points against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys will feel that a struggling Amakhosi side is there for the taking when the two teams meet in a PSL encounter at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations final venue, FNB Stadium.

Mthethwa, who is his third loan stint at Chippa from Chiefs' arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, views this encounter as an opportunity for the Eastern Cape side to bounce back to winning ways.

“It won’t be an easy game. Both teams have not been doing well in the last few games and both desperately need a win," Mthethwa told Sowetan.

"This is our chance to get back to winning ways, but it is not going to be easy. We need to fight for the three points.”

It will be a battle between two struggling teams with Chippa winless in their last five matches, while Chiefs have failed to win their previous four games.

Mthethwa has made just one start this season and it came against his parent club, Pirates last month as the Buccaneers claimed a 3-1 win in a league game.

The towering centre back understands why he hasn't been starting matches having missed the Chilli Boys' pre-season training under coach Gavin Hunt.

“I think it is because I missed the pre-season with the club, so I need to gel with the team because they have a lot of new players,” he explained.

“If we started pre-season all of us, it would be better, but now coach Gavin Hunt is playing players who were there during pre-season, rather than someone who is still trying to settle. But now I understand how things are done here and in the coming few games I will be playing.”

The 24-year-old player is hopeful that former Chiefs coach Hunt will soon reward him with a starting role if he continues to work hard at training.

“It is not frustrating because the players who are playing have quality. It is not about me playing. It is about the team,” he said.

“If they are doing the job, that’s cool. As much as I need to get game time at the end of the day, we need results as a club and it is about teamwork.

"Gavin is a straightforward coach. If he says do this and you do it, you will play. He can’t put everyone at the same time. We need to understand that only 11 players can play.”