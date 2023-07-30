Orlando City send ‘we will be ready’ message to Lionel Messi & Inter Miami ahead of Florida derby in the Leagues Cup

Orlando City have informed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami that they “will be ready” for a derby date with their Florida neighbours in the Leagues Cup.

Both teams through to the last 32

Argentine icon making immediate impact

Chase on for major silverware in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has made an immediate impact in the United States following his stunning move to DRV PNK Stadium as a free agent. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar has hit three goals through two appearances, helping an Inter Miami side that had looked out-of-sorts prior to his arrival into the last 32 of the inaugural Leagues Cup. Orlando City are next up, but they are unfazed by the prospect of having to face an in-form Messi and his rejuvenated team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Orlando boss Oscar Pareja spoke to reporters after seeing his side progress courtesy of a draw with the Houston Dynamo and win over Liga MX side Santos Laguna. Quizzed on the message that he would want to send to Messi and Inter Miami, Pareja said: “That we will be ready. It was in our mind in our preparation; no other words in the last week other than Santos. We know that you can [overlook] things and then start thinking ahead, what if?

"But that was not in our equation, nothing but just beating Santos. But surely after the victory we have to face a team who has been playing well and obviously just to make sure – the Messi thing, right, it is the wave that is bringing a lot of attention and we're very proud. But we know what we are. We know who we are. And we're going to go get the victory because we our heart is prepared to do it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami reached the last 32 of the Leagues Cup courtesy of wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. Messi stepped off the bench to convert a match-winning free-kick on debut for his new MLS employers, before then bagging a brace in his second outing.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has helped to raise the profile of both Inter Miami and the American game as a whole – while also being joined in Florida by former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – with A-list guests already commonplace when the David Beckham co-owned outfit take to the field.