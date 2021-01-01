Oparanozie plays key role as Dijon silence Le Havre

The Nigerian continued with her impressive displays this season as she played a part in her side's crucial winner on Saturday

Desire Oparanozie made an impactful contribution for Dijon after providing an assist to lead her side to a 2-0 win at Le Havre in a French D1 Arkema encounter on Saturday.

The Nigeria international earned her 13th start of the season for Yannick Chandioux's team, following her superb contribution in a 3-1 win over Fleury 91 before bowing 2-0 to Lyon a week ago.

To bounce back from the Lyon defeat the last time out, the Dijonnaise travelled to their struggling hosts with the sole ambition of returning to winning ways, and they eventually achieved it.

On the other hand, Le Havre aimed to avoid their 16th defeat of the season, in a home dual against Dijon, having only managed five points from 17 games but unfortunately compounded their woes.

Dijon began the game on a bright note when Shnia Gordan opened their scoring against Thierry Uvenard's side in the 18th minute.

Four minutes later, Oparanozie provided a fine pass to Solene Barbance to guarantee the visitors victory at Stade Oceane.

Oparanozie, who was in action from start to finish has now provided six assists along with four goals in 14 outings for Dijon this term, while Moroccan Salma Amani was an unused substitute.

The result saw Dijon return to the eighth position on the French women's top-flight log with 23 points from 18 matches this season.

Heading into the international break, Nigerians will hope to see Oparanozie's return to the Nigerian fold since July 2019 when the country hosts a four-nation tournament in Lagos.

After a two-week international break, Dijon will hope to maintain their highflying form at Stade de Reims on April 17.