Onyekuru scores debut goal for Adana Demirspor in away win over Giresunspor

The Nigeria international opened his account for the Blue Lightnings against Hakan Keles’ men

Henry Onyekuru scored on his debut for Adana Demirspor in Sunday’s 3-2 triumph over Giresunspor in the Turkish elite division.

The Nigeria international joined the Blue Lightnings from Olympiacos on a season-long loan that ends after the 2022-23 campaign, with an option to buy.

And in his first match for the Adana Demirspor, the African found the net to help Vincenzo Montella’s men begin their campaign on a flying note at the Cotanak Sports Complex, Giresun.

Just 23 minutes into the game, the visitors took the lead as Gokhan Inler put the ball past goalkeeper Onurcan Piri after he was teed up by Britt Assombalonga.

While the hosts were aiming to launch a comeback, Montella’s side doubled their advantage through Morocco international Younes Belhanda thanks to an assist by Gokhan Inler.

Aiming to reduce their deficit, Giresunspor employed an attacking strategy but they went into the half-time break two goals down.

Nevertheless, they pulled one back two minutes before the hour mark thanks to Borja Sainz’s strike with Serginho providing the assist.

In the 82nd minute, Onyekuru restored the visiting side’s two-goal advantage. This time, it was Semih Guler who assisted him.

However, there was time for Rahmetullah Berisbek to score the home team’s second goal in the 91st minute.

Onyekuru was in action from start to finish as well as Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye. Assombalonga was subbed off for Berk Yildiz in the 81st minute with Nigeria’s Babajide David replacing Yusuf Sari in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, Simon Deli (Cote d'Ivoire), Joher Rassoul (Senegal), and Mahamadou Ba (Mali) were not dressed for action.

On the other side, Mali’s Hamidou Traore played all 90 minutes for Keles’ men.

Adana Demirspor would be aiming to continue their winning streak when they welcome Sivasspor to the New Adana Stadium.

After completing spells in Belgium and Galatasaray - where Onyekuru won the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title, he was sold permanently to Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

There he had struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II and has been restricted to just four league games for Niko Kovac’s side.

He will now hope to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings having featured for Galatasaray for three seasons (at different times).