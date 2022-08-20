Onuachu could still leave Genk: Vrancken with latest on transfer rumours about Nigeria striker

Thr 28-year-old Super Eagle returned to action from injury in their last fixture, featuring for 18 minutes against Zulte Waregem

Genk manager Wouter Vrancken has discussed the transfer situation surrounding forward Paul Onuachu at the Belgian Pro League outfit this summer.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international has missed the opening three top-flight matches for the Smurfs this campaign owing to an injury suffered during pre-season but came on as a substitute in their fourth fixture.

He missed the season opener when Genk suffered a 3-2 defeat against Club Brugge, the 3-2 victory against Standard Liege and the 4-2 win against KAS Eupen.

However, he featured for the last 18 minutes as Genk registered a 4-1 victory against Zulte Waregem last weekend.

His situation at the club has been surrounded by news that he could leave this summer for greener pastures and Vrancken has shed light on the matter.

"Paul is taking steps and continues to push. I hope he will be back soon," the 43-year-old Belgian coach told Voetbal Nieuws when asked about the Super Eagle ahead of their fifth fixture against Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

"You cannot rule out the possibility that he will leave this summer."

Last season, Onuachu made 35 First Division A appearances for Genk, scored 21 goals and provided two assists.

He joined Genk in August 2019 from Midtjylland, for whom he made 135 league appearances in total, scoring 52 goals and providing four assists.

Should he leave, Onuachu will become the second Nigerian to depart the Belgian club this summer after forward Cyriel Dessers, who recently signed a permanent deal with Serie A club Cremonese.

Genk are currently second on the 18-team table with nine points from four matches, three fewer than leaders Royal Antwerp.