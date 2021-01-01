Onuachu continues sparkling performances with another brace for Genk

The Nigeria international inspired the Blue and White to their 12th win of the season at Luminus Arena

Paul Onuachu scored another brace to help Genk secure a 3-2 victory over Zulte-Waregem in Wednesday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The lanky centre-forward has been delivering sparkling performances for John van den Brom’s men this season and continued his form at Luminus Arena.

Onuachu was handed his 21st league start of the campaign, pairing Junya Ito in attack and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but there was no goal until some moments before the half time break when the Super Eagles forward found the back of the net with a well-taken strike.

The Luminus Arena outfit continued their domination after the restart and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Onuachu fired his effort past goalkeeper Louis Bostyn after receiving an assist from Bryan Heynen.

Ito made it three goals for Genk in the 67th minute which seemed to awake Zulte-Waregem as they launched an attempted comeback after the Japanese's strike.

Laurens De Bock reduced the deficit for Francky Dury’s men in the 72nd minute and with two minutes before full time, Gianni Bruno scored for Zulte-Waregem from the penalty spot.

Despite further attempts to try and avoid defeat, Genk held on their lead to secure all three points at home.

The victory propelled the Blue and White to second spot on the league table behind leaders Club Brugge after gathering 42 points from 24 games.

Onuachu featured for the duration of the game and has now scored 22 league goals, including five braces and provided two assists in 22 matches.

The centre-forward teamed up with the Belgian club from Danish side Midtjylland in the summer of 2019 and has been turning heads with his performances.

His compatriot and teammate Cyriel Dessers was on parade for 12 minutes after he was introduced for Bastien Toma while Shawn Adewoye was not listed for the encounter.

Dessers has made 19 league appearances for the Blue and White this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Onuachu will hope to continue his terrific form for Genk when they take on Mechelen in their next league game on January 30.

The forward has struggled to make an impact for the Nigeria national team and will hope to replicate his club performances for the Super Eagles in their next 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.