Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain joins FC Levante Las Planas after leaving FC Minsk of Belarus

Veteran Nigeria defender Onome Ebi has joined newly-promoted Spanish top-flight side FC Levante Las Planas after leaving FC Minsk of Belarus.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Falcons captain expressed her delight at joining the Spanish side after ending her second spell with the Belarusian giants where she made 19 appearances while scoring four goals after rejoining the club in 2021.

It will be the 10th club for the 39-year-old centre-back who has played in Sweden (Pitea IF and Djurgardens IF), Turkey (Atasehir Belediyespor FC, Duvenciler Lisesispor and Atasehir Belediyespor) and Belarus where her first stint with Minsk was between 2014 and 2016.

WHAT DID EBI SAY? “New Home New Experience @fclevantelasplanasfem. Thank You Lord For Another Opportunity,” Ebi said via a Twitter post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The four-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner joins compatriot Rita Chikwelu at the Barcelona-based side and will also be in the same city with Super Falcons striker and last season’s La Liga Golden Boot winner Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona.

Ebi will not just have to contend with stopping Oshoala but also compatriot Rasheedat Ajibade who plays for Atletico Madrid. The two strikers have already scored for their sides in the opening two games and the veteran defender has her work cut out.

Las Planas were promoted to the top flight after beating local rivals Espanyol on the final day of the 2021-22 season and the club will be counting on Ebi’s vast experience that has seen her win four league titles, two in Turkey and as many in Belarus, to help them avoid relegation.

WHAT NEXT FOR EBI? The veteran defender will hope to make her La Liga debut when Las Planas take on Alhama on Sunday as they seek their second victory of the season.

Ebi will be keen to put in good performances to win back her place in the Super Falcons squad ahead of next year’s World Cup, a record-extending sixth appearance if she makes it, after failing to receive a call-up to the Nigeria team for the October 6 friendly against Japan.