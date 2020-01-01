Onguene the heroine as CSKA Moscow beat Ekogo's Zenit Saint Petersburg

The Indomitable Lioness star outshined her compatriot as her side maintained their winning run in Tuesday's Russian Superliga encounter

Gabrielle Onguene scored the winner for CSKA Moscow as they secured a 1-0 win at Tatiana Ekogo's Zenit Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's Russian Superliga game.

Onguene was handed her 10th season start by Maksim Zinovjev's team, having got a goal in CSKA's 3-0 win over Yenisey in their last league outing two weeks ago before the international break.

Before Tuesday's fixture, the Cameroonian striker had six goals in nine matches this term, including the last registered goal in their recent away victory on September 12.

The Cameroon international scored from a tight angle inside the area in the 16th minute to ensure the Russian champions recorded their seventh win of the current season.

Onguene, who played the duration for CSKA has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances on her sixth campaign in Russia, moving two short of her best ever goal tally of nine in 2017.

While compatriot Ekogo was in action for 59 minutes on her sixth outing this season but could not rescue Zenit from their second defeat on the bounce before she was replaced by Tatiana Morina.

The victory sees CSKA retain a seven-point gap at the top with 26 points from 10 matches ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow, who will take on city rivals Chertanovo Moscow on October 11.

Up next, CSKA will shift attention to their European qualifying round campaign before returning to face Chertanovo on October 31.

On their part, sixth-placed Zenit will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Zvezda Perm on October 11.